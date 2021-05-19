Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $340.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.71 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.18.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

