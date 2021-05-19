Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.91

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.91 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 3,401,954 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective for the company.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of £179.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.91.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.