Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. 2,436,298 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

