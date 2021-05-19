Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded down $26.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,276.48. 12,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,256. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,288.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,984.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.