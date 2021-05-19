Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,114 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $146.59. 44,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $94.86 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

