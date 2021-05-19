Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 25,201 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,201 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

NYSE V traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $222.72. The company had a trading volume of 93,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. The firm has a market cap of $433.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

