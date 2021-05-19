Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 2,787 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $258.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,796. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

