PARSIQ 1-Day Volume Tops $5.49 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $110.89 million and $5.49 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

