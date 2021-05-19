Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

Shares of PSN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

