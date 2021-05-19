Particl Price Reaches $1.58 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $31,363.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.58 or 0.01113733 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,810,488 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,369 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

