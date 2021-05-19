Patron Hits Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $15,267.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.01138940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00100023 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

