PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $7,134.89 and $18.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 76% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.88 or 0.01405283 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000241 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

