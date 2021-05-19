Paxos Standard Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $169.10 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,214,013,243 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

