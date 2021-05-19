Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,305 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Paycom Software worth $46,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $321.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

