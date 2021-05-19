PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $285.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,961 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,815. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

