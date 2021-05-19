PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,815. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.33. The firm has a market cap of $285.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.