PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

