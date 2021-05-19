PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Achieves $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

