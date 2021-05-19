PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $41.36

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $38.69. PDC Energy shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 659 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,541,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

