Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,958 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.