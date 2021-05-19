Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.80. 906,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,271. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.34 billion and a PE ratio of -44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

