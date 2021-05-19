Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 2,034 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,384,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,067,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $292.92 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.