Penbrook Management LLC Acquires Shares of 270,250 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Barnes & Noble Education comprises 1.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Barnes & Noble Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNED opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

