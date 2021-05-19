Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,578 shares during the period. Orion Energy Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OESX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,230,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2,776.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of 146.79 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

