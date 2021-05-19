Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $40,381,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $1,864,789 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

