Penbrook Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,015 shares during the period. Kopin makes up approximately 2.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kopin worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 557,260 shares of company stock worth $4,953,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $608.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

