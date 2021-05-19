Penbrook Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.27% of Intrusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTZ. CWM LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a P/E ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

