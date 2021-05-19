Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 60,300 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Intevac worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intevac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Intevac by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intevac by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IVAC opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

