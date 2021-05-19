pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0030

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $115.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00069660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00324273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00179989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00913484 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00031392 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

