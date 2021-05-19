PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $145.20. 28,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,581. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

