PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.48.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

