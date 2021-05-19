Permission Coin (ASK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,021.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $74,021.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00068895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00323981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00179992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00906314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

