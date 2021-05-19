Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.22. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$13.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$8.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

