Persistence Price Reaches $13.05 (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for $13.05 or 0.00032962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $228.15 million and $5.45 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01065373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.60 or 0.09205068 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 104,411,611 coins and its circulating supply is 17,486,564 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

