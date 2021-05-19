Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.30 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.23 million.

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 32,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,709. Personalis has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $931.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

