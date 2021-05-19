Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of WOOF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. 1,535,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,403. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,532,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

