Peter A. Feld Sells 416,877 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,671. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 541.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

