Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 88,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.