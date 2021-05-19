Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 356,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,875,883. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.