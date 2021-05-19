Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,875,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

