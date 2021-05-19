Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Down 40.2% Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,875.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00072704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00320065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00182872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.01032011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00032816 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.