Phantomx Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,550.77 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $39,550.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.00523541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004981 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00018202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.50 or 0.01342481 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

