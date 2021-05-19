Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.29

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHVS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Pharvaris B.V. alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth $98,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth $23,811,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth $67,910,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth $28,897,000.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.