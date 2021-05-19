Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,024. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.