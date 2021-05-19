Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 18,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,528% from the average daily volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.