Phore Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $3,715.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.11 or 0.01064613 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,103,459 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

