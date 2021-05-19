Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.14-0.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.14-0.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $815.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

