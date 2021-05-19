Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $14.12 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $14.12 or 0.00036841 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $19.70 million and $21.45 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.99 or 0.01069785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.29 or 0.09177692 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,403,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,295 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.