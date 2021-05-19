PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Hits $5.08 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $2,034.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00013657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00344149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00179824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00980402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00032308 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

