Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.97 and last traded at $126.74. Approximately 198,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,390,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

